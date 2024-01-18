Weather Forecast: Cold wave Continues Madhesh And Plain Areas of Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.