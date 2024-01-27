Applications Date For NIBL Stable Fund Extended Till January 16

The application date for the NIBL Stable Fund has extended till January 16.

Since this issuance and sale was opened from January 16 to January 19 at the earliest, as no applications were received during that period, the application date has been extended to January 30.

Under NIMBS Capital Limited's plan management and NIBL ​​Mutual Fund under the fund promotion of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited, NIBL ​​Stable Fund closed-end plan Rs. 1.10 billion Units of 1 Billion, are being issued and sold at the rate of Rs. 10 from January 16.