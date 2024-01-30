Shree Airlines Resume Nepal-Kailash Manasarovar direct flight

Shree Airlines Resume Nepal-Kailash Manasarovar direct flight

Jan. 30, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

A direct flight from Nepalgunj to Kailash Manasarovar in Tibetan Autonomous Region of China has started today after a lot of effort.

A chartered airplane of Shree Airlines boarding 38 Indian tourists its maiden flight to Kailash Manasarovar today, informed Keshav Neupane, regional director of the Siddhartha Business Group.

The Indian tourists from various cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and the Uttar Pradesh State were flow to Kailash Manasarovar, according to Neupane.

Dr Om Mishra, Managing Director of the Mero Planet, expressed his happiness that the flights to Kailash Manasarovar have started after a long hiatus and direct flight between Nepalgunj and Kailash Manasarovar and believed that Nepalgunj has been established as a tourist destination with the operation of this flight.

Nepal Association of Tour and Travels (NATA), Banke Chapter Chairperson Shreeram Sigdel expressed his confidence that the direct flight from Nepalgunj to Kailash Manasarovara would be fruitful for tourism promotion of Nepalgunj.

He urged to make flight between Nepalgunj and Pokhara more effective.(RSS).

