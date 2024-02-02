Arun Chaudhari and Ajitman Singh Thapa In Police Custody

District Court Kathmandu has allowed Nepal Police to keep in detention businessman Arun Chaudhari and then executive chief of board of directors at Bansbari Leather Shoes Factory, Ajitman Singh Thapa, for four days. They were arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police on Thursday itself.

A bench of judge at District Court Kathmandu, Madhav Prasad Ghimire, ordered the police for keeping the arrestees in detention for further investigation, according to information officer at court, Chandra Prasad Panthi. They were arrested in connection with embezzlement of 10 ropanis of land belonging to the Factory.

Chaudhari was apprehended from Lainchaur and Thapa from Battisputali, Kathmandu.