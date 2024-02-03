Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Feb. 3, 2024, 8:45 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the countr. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Sudur-Paschim Province.

