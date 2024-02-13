Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Region

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.