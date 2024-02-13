Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Region

Feb. 13, 2024, 7:51 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s MD Ghising Agrees To Supply Electricity To Badarjhula Of Chitwan
Feb 13, 2024
Nepal’s 20 Per Cent People Living Below Poverty Line: Report
Feb 13, 2024
UNICEF: 68,000 Children Affected By Nepal Earthquake Still Need Urgent assistance
Feb 12, 2024
Nepal Emphasising The Shared Civilization And Historical Connections
Feb 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Feb 12, 2024

