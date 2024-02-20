Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of the hilly regions of the country . Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country tonight .