Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Feb. 20, 2024, 11:06 a.m.

Generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of the hilly regions of the country . Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal An Advocate For Peace And Equality: PM Prachanda
Feb 20, 2024
UNICEF And Gavi Hand Over Refrigerated Trucks To The Government Of Nepal
Feb 19, 2024
Today’s Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Feb 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province
Feb 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains Of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi
Feb 15, 2024

More on Weather

Today’s Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains Of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rainfall In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal An Advocate For Peace And Equality: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2024
Nepali Congress Mahasamiti Meeting: Closed Session From Today By Agencies Feb 20, 2024
British Minister Of State Mitchell Visits Lumbini Hospital By Agencies Feb 20, 2024
UNICEF And Gavi Hand Over Refrigerated Trucks To The Government Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2024
NEA: High Speed In Transmission By Keshab Poudel Feb 19, 2024
BARAHISHE SUBSTATION: At Final Stage By A Correspondent Feb 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75