Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight .