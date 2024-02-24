Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.