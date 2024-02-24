Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 24, 2024, 7:43 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

TRANSIION TO CLEAN ENERGY: Key For Prosperity
Feb 24, 2024
FM Saud Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar
Feb 24, 2024
Japan’s National Day Celebrated
Feb 23, 2024
Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA
Feb 23, 2024
Nepal’s Export Declined In Seven Months Of FY 2023/24
Feb 23, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Today’s Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

TRANSIION TO CLEAN ENERGY: Key For Prosperity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2024
FM Saud Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2024
Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US By Agencies Feb 24, 2024
Netanyahu Lays Out Plan For Gaza After Fighting Over By Agencies Feb 24, 2024
Japan’s National Day Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75