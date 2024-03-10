Japan Will Continue Support Nepal For Economic Development: Ambassador Kikuta

March 10, 2024, 10:16 a.m.

HiUSAN345.jpg

The Japanese ambassador to Nepal, Yutaka Kikuta, stated that the success of Nepalese students in Japan is also a success for Nepal's future development and prosperity.

During the inauguration of the Hiroshima University Scholars' Alumni Nepal (HsUSAN) Second Annual General Assembly and Souvenir HiSUAN Souvenir, Ambassador Kikuta expressed that Japan will continue to provide support to Nepal in the development sector and capacity building of Nepal's technical and administrative sector.

HiUSAN232.jpg

Ambassador Kikuta prefers attending Alumnae Associations that promote cooperation among graduates in the fields of environmental conservation, socio-cultural, and economic development between Nepal and Japan. He welcomed the establishment of the new alumni association, which will foster friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

In 2022, it was 120 years since the first eight Nepali students were sent to Japan with the mission of modernizing and developing Nepal. They traveled across the ocean to Japan to receive an education. HiUSAN members chose Hiroshima University because they believe there is still something to be learned from Japan today.

Today marks my fourth year of service in this country, and I am delighted to attend the program. Dr. R.P. Shrestha chaired the event, and Ambassador Kikuta presented and distributed appreciation letters to the contributors of the HiUSAN Souvenir. Shrestha expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kikuta for attending the program.

HiSUAn 22.jpg

During his inaugural statement, Dr. S.K. Maharjan, Vice President of HiSUAN, stated that the Association aims to unite all Nepalese students returning from Japan and contribute to Nepal.

Secretary of HiSUAN, Babul Khanal, highlighted the association's activities and annual report. Dr. Sunil Babu Shrestha, President of the Japanese University Alumni Association Nepal (JUAAN), and Dr. Ram Chandra Bhusal, President of the JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN), highlighted the contributions of Nepalese students who returned from Japan in their message.

HIUSAn78.jpg

Additionally, Gopinath Mainali, former secretary, stated that Japanese education is highly beneficial for Nepal. Mainali shared that studying in Japan greatly improved his capacity and quality of work in various government ministries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

