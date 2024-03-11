Korean Pavilion At Nepal Chamber Expo 2024

Korean Pavilion At Nepal Chamber Expo 2024

March 11, 2024, 7:24 p.m.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is participating as the ‘Focus Country’ in the upcoming ‘Nepal Chamber Expo 2024,’ organized by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) from March 7th to 11th, 2024.

The expo will feature a dedicated Korea Pavilion at the BhrikutiMandap Exhibition Hall, showcasing products and services from nine prominent Korean companies: Samsung, NWEDC/KOEN, Mandumo (HiMO), Korean Air, SY Panel Pvt. Ltd, SY Bazzar Pvt. Ltd, InnoCSR Nepal Pvt. Ltd, Orion, and BTN Ltd (Wang Ramen). This platform will bring together a diverse range of Korean products and services, providing Nepalese consumers and officials with a comprehensive view of the offerings from Korea, Nepal's important and long-standing trade and investment partner.

Expo-1319.JPG

In addition to the participating companies, KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) and KOIMA (Korean Importers Association) will also be present at the expo, providing valuable information about their respective agencies and bridging Korean and Nepalese entrepreneurs. KOTRA and KOIMA's participation is expected to provide an opportunity for Nepalese enterprises and made-in-Nepal products to explore the potential in the Korean market, enhancing the reciprocal benefits of deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Embassy regards Korea's participation as the Focus Country in the Nepal Chamber Expo 2024 as an opportunity to strengthen economic ties between Korea and Nepal, especially in light of the historic 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal.

