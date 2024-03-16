Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

March 16, 2024, 8:21 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity'
Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months
Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage
Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India
Mar 16, 2024
Arun III Hydropower Project Is 70 Percent Complete
Mar 15, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Budhigandaki Hydel Project Requires Rs 317 Billion investment By Agencies Mar 16, 2024
Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepal's Print Media Is Facing Challenges By Shanker Man Singh Mar 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75