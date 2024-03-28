Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance

Global IME Bank Limited and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advisory services in risk management, gender finance, and climate finance.

The agreement was signed by Ratnaraj Bajracharya, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, and Mehdi Cherkaoui, South Asia Regional Advisor and Upstream Manager of IFC.

Under this partnership, IFC will offer consultancy services on credit risk, operational risk, market risk, and asset and liability management framework for Global IME Bank. Additionally, IFC will assist in aligning the bank's risk management policy with international standards.

IFC will also conduct capacity building programs on basic climate literacy and targeted capacity building programs for climate finance.

Furthermore, IFC will provide specialized guidance to Global IME Bank in Nepal to enhance climate change mitigation efforts by expanding access to climate finance in key sectors such as clean transportation, climate-smart agriculture, and solar projects.

The Bank anticipates that the consultation from IFC as part of this agreement will bring a fresh perspective to risk management, gender finance, and climate finance in Nepal.

Global IME Bank stands out as the premier commercial bank in the private sector, boasting a branch network that covers every district in the country. With over 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 67 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank has extended its reach to cater to a wide range of customers, offering top-notch services to over 4.6 million clients through a variety of services and amenities. Additionally, the bank has been instrumental in bringing in remittances from numerous countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong, among others, thereby making a substantial contribution to the country's economy.