Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance

Global IME Bank and IFC Sign Agreement On Advisory Services in Risk Management, Gender and Climate Finance

March 28, 2024, 1:19 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advisory services in risk management, gender finance, and climate finance.

The agreement was signed by Ratnaraj Bajracharya, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, and Mehdi Cherkaoui, South Asia Regional Advisor and Upstream Manager of IFC.

Under this partnership, IFC will offer consultancy services on credit risk, operational risk, market risk, and asset and liability management framework for Global IME Bank. Additionally, IFC will assist in aligning the bank's risk management policy with international standards.

IFC will also conduct capacity building programs on basic climate literacy and targeted capacity building programs for climate finance.

Furthermore, IFC will provide specialized guidance to Global IME Bank in Nepal to enhance climate change mitigation efforts by expanding access to climate finance in key sectors such as clean transportation, climate-smart agriculture, and solar projects.

The Bank anticipates that the consultation from IFC as part of this agreement will bring a fresh perspective to risk management, gender finance, and climate finance in Nepal.

Global IME Bank ltd.jpg

Global IME Bank stands out as the premier commercial bank in the private sector, boasting a branch network that covers every district in the country. With over 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 67 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank has extended its reach to cater to a wide range of customers, offering top-notch services to over 4.6 million clients through a variety of services and amenities. Additionally, the bank has been instrumental in bringing in remittances from numerous countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong, among others, thereby making a substantial contribution to the country's economy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young
Mar 28, 2024
Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District
Mar 28, 2024
DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun
Mar 28, 2024
SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today
Mar 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Kathmandu Valley To See Moderate To Light Rainfall
Mar 28, 2024

More on Economy

Government of Nepal, Multilateral Developments Banks, And International Financial Institutions Agree On Harmonization Of Disbursement Practices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal And Bangladesh To Finalize The PTA Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Senior Israeli Official: Hamas Demands ‘Ridiculous,’ Sinwar Not Seeking Truce Deal By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
NEA Urged AIIB To Increase Investment In Electricity Infrastructure Expansion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Requests AIIB To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal In priority For Investment: AIIB By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Korea And Nepal have Forged a Strong Partnership across Various Sectors: Ambassador Park Tae-Young By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
DPM Shrestha Held A Meeting With CPC Member Yuan Jiajun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
STRIFE IN NEPAL’S ENERGY SECTOR: Unlocking the Power of Hydropower By Prabal Adhikari Mar 28, 2024
SEE 2024: 504,414 Students Appearing In Examination From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2024
Russian Authorities Target Migrants In Wake Of Moscow Concert Hall Attack By Agencies Mar 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75