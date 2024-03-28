Japan Assists In Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District

March 28, 2024, 12:37 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended the The inauguration and handover ceremony of the new classroom building of Shree Rameshwary Secondary School in Gorkha District.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated and appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the project. Ambassador expressed his hope that the new school building will be properly managed and maintained, that the various training programs will continue and that the learning environment at the school will become even more childfriendly in the future.

1.JPG

Ambassador Kikuta also mentioned that this is not the first time that Japan has supported this school, as there is another classroom building that was rebuilt under the Emergency School Reconstruction Project after the 2015 earthquake. The ambassador expressed his expectation that the school, which has a close relationship with Japan, will promote disaster management initiatives and that these initiatives will spread to other schools in Gorkha district and throughout Nepal.

He added that he hoped the students of this school would play a leading role in people-to-people relations between the two countries, as well as in the development of Nepal in the future.

The new classroom building has been constructed as part of a project supported by the Government of Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects scheme.

3.JPG

The project is being implemented by Japanese NGO Child Fund Japan, and is currently in its second year of a three-year project. The project aims to improve the learning environment and increase students’ attendance in Gorkha district, not only by constructing classroom buildings but also by providing training to improve the capacity of teachers and programs to support the establishment of community-based child-friendly schools.

