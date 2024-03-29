Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.