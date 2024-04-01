Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.