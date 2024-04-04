Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

April 4, 2024, 10:25 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province, at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

