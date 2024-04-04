Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province, at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.