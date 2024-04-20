India Provided Financial Support To Build Schools In Darchula

Mangal Singh Dhami, Chairperson, Byas Rural Municipality and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, have laid Foundation stone for the construction of Himalaya Secondary School Building at Byas Rural Municipality-6, Darchula.

The building will be built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.28.20 million. Further, Narendra Bahadur Singh Badal, Chairperson,Duhun Rural Municipality and Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu was jointly inaugurated School building of Janabikash Secondary School at Duhun Rural Municipality.

The building was built at project cost of NR.33.70 million,under‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representative of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of Indiagrant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, will be utilized for the construction of double storied school building, toilet block, boundary wall and entry gate with other facilities for Shree Himalaya Secondary School at Byas Rural Municipality. Also, the GoI grant was utilized for the construction of a school building with other facilities for Shree Janabikash Secondary School, Duhun Rural Municipality.

These projects taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. The projects being implemented through Byas Rural Municipality for Shree Himalaya Secondary School and Shree Janabikash Secondary School, was implemented through Duhun Rural Municipality, Darchula. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Chairpersons Byas Rural Municipality and Duhun Rural Municipality in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school buildings would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Himalaya Secondary School and ShreeJanabikash Secondary School in Darchula, Nepaland would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 489 projects. Amongst these, 40projects are in SudurpashchimProvince in various sectors, which include 10 projects in Darchula.In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 60 ambulances and 20 school buses have been gifted in SudurpashchimProvince, including 8 ambulances and 2 school buses provided in DarchulaDistrict.