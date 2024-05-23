Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

