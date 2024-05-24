Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, local and low pressure of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country and Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

