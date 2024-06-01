Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Sudurpashchim And Gandaki Provinces

June 1, 2024, 9:01 a.m.

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

Tonight

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the countrytonight.

