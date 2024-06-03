Infosys Honored Global IME Bank Honored by Finacle Process Innovation Award

Global IME Bank Limited has been honored with Infosys Finacle's Process Innovation Award 2024.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in the category of Integration of Security Deposit Locker Issuance and E-Commerce Card Issuance in the award program organized by Infosys Finacle.

Using Finacle for its core banking software, Global IME Bank is known as a safe and reliable bank with the latest services.

The bank informed that this honor received by Global IME Bank has given the bank more encouragement to provide safe and convenient banking services for everyone by using more innovative and advanced technology banking software in the future.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country. The bank has 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices, providing excellent services to more than 4.6 million customers from more than 1,100 service centers.

The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country.