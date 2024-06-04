‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi

June 4, 2024, 9:17 p.m.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi, after the INDIA bloc's stellar performance, said that the mandate today was a clear indication that the people of the country do not want to PM Modi and Amit Shah to run the country.

With the NDA poised to form the government for a third consecutive time, bagging at least 290 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “historic feat”. “People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” he wrote.

How has the Opposition reacted? As the INDIA bloc managed to halt the BJP’s march towards majority, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out to hit out at the BJP, saying that the mandate today was a clear indication that the people of the country do not want to PM Modi and Amit Shah to run the country.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has reversed all exit poll predictions, leading in at least 228 seats, according to the latest numbers. However, despite a stiff contest, the BJP-led NDA is inching closer towards the 300-mark, standing at 297 at the moment. As the BJP failed to reach the majority mark on its own, parleys began on their front with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu getting calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

