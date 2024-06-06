Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

June 6, 2024, 10:38 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

