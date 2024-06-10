Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Koshi And Hily Regions of Bagmati

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and at one or two parts of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and at one or two parts of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight