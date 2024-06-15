India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Pyuthan

Nabil Bikram Shah, Chairman, Airawati Rural Municipality and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu laid jointly the foundation stone for the construction of Dang-Bang Secondary School & Hostel Buildings at Airawati Rural Municipality-1, Pyuthan District.

It is being built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.33.92 million under‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representativesof the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ is being utilized for the construction of school and hostel buildings with other facilities for this school. The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project is being implemented through Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthan. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Chairman, Airawati Rural Municipality, Political representatives and Chairperson, School Management Committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school and hostel buildings would be useful in providing better education and accommodation facilities tothe students of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School in Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthanand would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this region.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 61projects are in Lumbini Province in various sectors, including2 projects in Pyuthan.In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 164ambulances and 43 school buses have been gifted in Lumbini Province, including 10ambulances provided in PyuthanDistrict.