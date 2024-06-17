Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

June 17, 2024, 8 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Embassy Hosted A Reception In Honor Of President Paudel in Berlin
Jun 17, 2024
Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today
Jun 17, 2024
Krishnaman Pradhan's Recommendation To The Election Commissioner
Jun 17, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Participated Roundtable Discussion At Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute in Sri Lanka
Jun 16, 2024
Nepal and Korea Education Cooperation: 10th Anniversary of Tribhuvan University MBA Global Leadership and Management Program
Jun 16, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Koshi Gandaki, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rian Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Provinces With Light To Moderate Rain At Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Has To Wait Few More Days For Monsoon Shower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati,Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Active In Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

IFAD/MoICS: RERP SAMRIDDHI Empowering Women Through Skills By Keshab Poudel Jun 17, 2024
Nepali Embassy Hosted A Reception In Honor Of President Paudel in Berlin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2024
Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2024
Krishnaman Pradhan's Recommendation To The Election Commissioner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2024
CPPCC Vice Chairman Bater And PM Prachada Discussed Bilateral Relations And Mutual Cooperation Issues By Agencies Jun 17, 2024
Delegates To Ukraine Peace Summit Adopt Joint Communique By Agencies Jun 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75