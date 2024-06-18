Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

June 18, 2024, 7:45 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .tonight.

