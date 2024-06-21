There Is A Lot Of Potential For Investment In Nepal: President Dhakal

There Is A Lot Of Potential For Investment In Nepal: President Dhakal

June 21, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has called upon the non-resident Nepalis in Australia to invest, stating that there is a huge potential for investment in Nepal.

Addressing a program organized by Nepal Rastra Bank, Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Non-Resident Nepalese Association, Australia on Saturday in Sydney, President Dhakal urged the non-resident Nepalis to invest in Nepal as there is a huge investment potential in Nepal and the investment environment is also improving.

President Dhakal stated that the Nepal government's recent budget statement for the next financial year included the issue of establishing an investment company with a capital of 10 billion rupees and investing in various potential projects in Nepal, and urged them to take this as an opportunity

He said that a separate FDI Dex has been established in the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the promotion of foreign investment and said that he is always ready to provide the necessary support and facilitation to bring in both domestic and foreign investment in the country.

Deputy Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Bom Bahadur Mishra mentioned that there is no problem for any foreigner and non-resident Nepalis to take their profits out of the country when they invest in Nepal and said that Nepal Rastra Bank will facilitate this.

Ratnaraj Bajracharya, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, said that there are many investment opportunities and possibilities in Nepal and said that banks can provide loans to raise the necessary capital if they come up with potential projects to turn those opportunities into reality.

Anil Pokharel, President of Non-Resident Nepalese Association of Australia, said that non-resident Nepalis are looking for investment opportunities in Nepal if a suitable environment is created in Nepal.

