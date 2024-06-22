Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province tonight.