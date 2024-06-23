Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital Appointed As Chairperson of Electricity Regulatory Commission

Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital's appointment as the chairperson of the Electricity Regulatory Commission was confirmed during the cabinet meeting held on Friday.

With extensive experience in the energy sector, Dr. Dhital previously held the position of chief executive officer at the Alternative Energy Promotion Center.

Dr. Dhital, who has dedicated his entire career to renewable energy, also previously held a position as a member of the commission. The decision was made by the cabinet on Friday, as stated by Minister of Law Padma Giri.