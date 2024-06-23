Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.