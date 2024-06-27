Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal

June 27, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Industries and Commerce, said that there is a lot of potential for investment in Nepal and urged the OPEC Fund to expand the investment.

During a meeting with OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and Vice President Tarek Sultan on Tuesday in Vienna, Austria, President Dhakal said that there is a huge investment potential in Nepal and that Nepal can become a new and big investment destination for OPEC Fund.

He said that due to Nepal's strategic location between China and India, the largest economies in the world, Nepal can take advantage of the market, tourism and development of these two countries. He pointed out that the government has recently amended some laws that are considered to be obstacles for investment and mentioned that Nepal is becoming a comfortable environment for investment.

Nepal has great potential for investment in tourism, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and information sectors, he said.

Similarly, the Bilateral Investment (BIA) framework has been prepared on the initiative of the Federation and has been approved by the Council of Ministers. This will also help in the security of foreign investment and the creation of an investment environment, he said.

