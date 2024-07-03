CIUD and Bottlers Nepal Limited Launched BABA Project In Two Schools In Kathmandu

Centre for Integrated Urban Development (CIUD) and Bottlers Nepal Limited officially commences BABA (Balbalika and Batabaran translates to Children and Environment) program, in the presence of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) in two community schools in the inner core city areas of Kathmandu.

The program was launched through an inception workshop with the presence of representatives from KMC, City Planning Commission and the schools where the program will be held. BABA project is envisioned by Kathmandu Metropolitan City for its government schools (which are now directly under the KMC).

The intent of this project is to provide additional knowledge beyond books and to capacitate students in the sector of environmental issues and responsibilities, which includes waste management, recycling, reuse, upcycling, waste to art, and many other activities. The school based program has been designed to create awareness about environmental issues and impart hands-on teaching on eco-friendly practices like waste segregation, recycling, reusing, and upcycling. The program will include activities on topics related to WASH, Urban Water Management and Solid Waste Management.

In the workshop, Nabin Bikash Maharjan, the Executive Director of the CIUD, shared the history of the BABA program and highlighted this BABA project. The Project Coordinator, Samikshya Bhattarai explained the program details including the project objective, methodology, activities and the expected program results. This project has been considered as a complementary program in the targeted schools of Himalaya Secondary School at Ward no. 22 and Shree Mahendra Saraswati Sewa Basic School at Ward no.12.

Shailendra Jha from the City Planning Commission (Education) shared “Originally, the BABA program was envisioned and implemented by the Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) of the Environment Management Department of the KMC. Hence, we are glad to see this partnership between CIUD and Bottlers Nepal Limited, revitalize the BABA program and also support KMC’s Book Free Friday initiative. The BABA program will definitely help create green and resilient schools”.