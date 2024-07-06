Power Plants With 640 MW Generation Capacity Completely Shut Down Due To Flooding

Due to the heavy rain and flooded rivers, 640 MW of hydropower plants have been completely shut down since last Friday. Some of them have now started generating electricity.

These include Nepal's largest 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi, owned by Nepal Electricity's subsidiary Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd, 60 MW Upper Trishuli 3A and 10 MW Sunkoshi.

Similarly, 36 MW Balefi, 20 MW Lower Modi, 18 MW Middle Modi and 40 MW Chameliya operated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have been completely shut down.

Similarly, 60 MW Solu, 1.47 MW Likhu-1, 2.24 MW Likhu II, 38 MW Middle Tamor, 60 MW KGAPH, 7 MW Modi, 6 MW Trishuli, 5 MW Devighat and 14 MW Chameliya have partially stopped generation.

According to the company, production at the Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Project has been stopped since Friday night after the Tamakosi River flooded due to incessant rains since last night.

The flood has eroded many parts of the river banks. The Dolakha District Administration Office has asked the local people to be cautious due to heavy rains in the northern part.

The Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Project has been shut down since midnight due to the flooding of the Tamakosi River. Purnagopal Ranjith, Chief Plant Manager of the project informed that the plant has been closed since 1 o'clock last night.

He said the plant was closed after the water level in the river reached 285 cubic meters per second due to increased risk. Even when the level reached 200 cubic meters per second last year, the project was not closed. The project said that the plant will operate until the evening.

The company has opened all the gates of the dam. Small landslides have occurred in some places on the access road to the project. Heavy rains have disrupted life in the north central Singti market.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) said the water level in major rivers including Hanumante, Bagmati in Kathamndu, Narayani River in Naryanghat, Marsyangdi River in Bimaltar and Rapti River have crossed the danger mark.

The DoHM has also issued an alert asking the people living along the river banks and surrounding areas to remain vigilant.