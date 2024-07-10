Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon

Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon

July 10, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

Nepal Police has said that 80 persons were killed in disasters like floods and landslides in Nepal since the onset of monsoon on June 10.

Nepal Police Headquarters informed on Tuesday that five individuals went missing in the natural disasters as of Tuesday. As of today, 97 individuals have been injured and 2,764 families have been displaced due to the disaster.

During the period, 161 houses have faced inundation. According to the data, 138 houses, 54 sheds, 41 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged. During the period, 384 livestock were also killed.

Meanwhile, in Rukum East, a boy was killed when a cowshed collapsed in Sisne Rural Municipality-2 of Rukum West. In the incident, three others were injured. Sargam Budha, an 11-year-old boy, was buried to death on Monday night after landslide triggered by incessant rain hit the cowshed.

According to the District Police Office, Karna Bahadur Budha, 40, Gamba Budha, 38, and nine-year-old Tilsara, were injured in the incident.

The injured were taken to Rukumkot Hospital after referral from Nayagadh Health Post of Sisne-2. The Budha family have been residing in the makeshift cowshed in Dullugaira for the past few months.

Agencies

Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42
Jul 10, 2024
Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin
Jul 10, 2024
19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic
Jul 09, 2024
India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit
Jul 09, 2024
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House
Jul 08, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Koshi Barrage’s All Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Water Level In Major Rivers Across Nepal Crosses Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretary Lamsal Left To New Delhi To Take Part In The Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honored with Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
HELVETAS NEPAL’s RIVERBED FARMING Empowering Women By Keshab Poudel Jul 10, 2024
FNCCI President Again By Direct Election, Chandra Dhakal Fulfill The Promise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42 By Agencies Jul 10, 2024
Will The Game Of Thrones Stabilize Nepal’s Polity? By Bharat Bhushan Jul 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75