Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon

Nepal Police has said that 80 persons were killed in disasters like floods and landslides in Nepal since the onset of monsoon on June 10.

Nepal Police Headquarters informed on Tuesday that five individuals went missing in the natural disasters as of Tuesday. As of today, 97 individuals have been injured and 2,764 families have been displaced due to the disaster.

During the period, 161 houses have faced inundation. According to the data, 138 houses, 54 sheds, 41 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged. During the period, 384 livestock were also killed.

Meanwhile, in Rukum East, a boy was killed when a cowshed collapsed in Sisne Rural Municipality-2 of Rukum West. In the incident, three others were injured. Sargam Budha, an 11-year-old boy, was buried to death on Monday night after landslide triggered by incessant rain hit the cowshed.

According to the District Police Office, Karna Bahadur Budha, 40, Gamba Budha, 38, and nine-year-old Tilsara, were injured in the incident.

The injured were taken to Rukumkot Hospital after referral from Nayagadh Health Post of Sisne-2. The Budha family have been residing in the makeshift cowshed in Dullugaira for the past few months.