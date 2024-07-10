Zonta Club Kathmandu Honored with Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honored with Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award at 66th Zonta International Convention in Brisbane, Australia

July 10, 2024, 8:15 p.m.

The Zonta Club Kathmandu was recognized with the prestigious Zonta Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award on 29 June at the 66th Zonta International Convention held in Brisbane, Australia, in the presence of over 1,700 convention participants from about 64 countries.

IMG_9601.jpeg

The Zonta Club Kathmandu was one of six clubs out of the 1,133 clubs of Zonta International to receive this distinguished award, which acknowledges the club's outstanding service and advocacy projects benefiting women and girls in Nepal. The award was presented by Ute Scholtz, President of Zonta International, to Ava Shah, President of Zonta Club Kathmandu. This recognition highlights the club’s commitment and dedicated efforts to improve the lives of women and girls through meaningful projects and advocacy initiatives.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said President Ava Shah. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members who strive to make a difference in our community. We are committed to continuing our efforts to empower women and girls and to advocate for gender equality.”

Shreejana Rana, Governor of Zonta Club District 25, led an eight-member delegation from Nepal to the convention held from 27-30 June. Participants from Nepal included Ava Shah, Meera Jyoti, Beena Rana, Neelima Shrestha, Monica Thapa, Binita Nepali, and Sylvia Basyal.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu’s recognition at such a significant international platform underscores the impact of its service and advocacy work and its alignment with Zonta International’s mission to build a better world for women and girls.

