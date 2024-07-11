NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners To Enhance Cooperation On Areas Such As Cyberattacks

Leaders of the NATO alliance and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to agree to strengthen cooperation in dealing with cyberattacks and other issues that could affect security.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and leaders of South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are set to attend the NATO summit meeting on Thursday in the United States.

Japanese government sources say the leaders are expected to agree to enhance cooperation in responding to issues related to cyberattacks, fake information and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Kishida hopes that stronger ties with NATO will lead to peace and stability around Japan as he believes the security of Europe is inseparable with that of Asia in light of moves by Russia and China.

Kishida is scheduled to travel to Germany for summit talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the NATO summit in Washington.

The two leaders are expected to agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation through a new framework in economic security, including the establishment of supply chains for key minerals amid China's economic coercion.