Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN

July 11, 2024, 8:55 a.m.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding has been signed between Global IME Bank Limited, IME Limited and Japanese Language School Association of Nepal (JALSAN).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Suman Pokharel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Khilendra Paudel, Chief Executive Officer of IME and Ramesh Devkota, President of Jalsan.

According to the bank, the agreement was made with the aim of providing easy educational loans to students who want to go for higher education in Japan.

The bank will provide necessary educational loans to students recommended by Jalsan for higher education in various universities in Japan.

The three parties believe that the educational loan provided by the bank will help students who want to go to Japan in financial management.

The bank will disburse educational loans after the students and parents recommended through Jalsan submit an application to the branch office of the bank along with the necessary documents.

Likewise, it is said that IME will coordinate with banks and Jalsan to facilitate the payment of college fees, visa fees, etc. for students who want to go for higher education.

After going to Japan, students can easily send money back home through IME.

