Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.