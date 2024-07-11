Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal

July 11, 2024, 7:50 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Parliamentarians Urge Government To Supply Round The Year Water From Melamchi
Jul 11, 2024
Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN
Jul 11, 2024
Nepal Rastra Bank Says Foreign Currency Reserves Reached At All-time High
Jul 11, 2024
NIBL Equity Partners to invest in Jagadamba Spinning Mills
Jul 11, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Left To New Delhi To Take Part In The Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat
Jul 10, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rainfall Is Likely In Some Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Sudur Paschim, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Parliamentarians Urge Government To Supply Round The Year Water From Melamchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Nepal Rastra Bank Says Foreign Currency Reserves Reached At All-time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
NIBL Equity Partners to invest in Jagadamba Spinning Mills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners To Enhance Cooperation On Areas Such As Cyberattacks By Agencies Jul 11, 2024
US Media: Pelosi Comments Signal Biden Should Reconsider Reelection Bid By Agencies Jul 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75