IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'

IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'

July 12, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

IME Electric Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor of Motul Lubricants in Nepal, has been included in the Motul India – Elite Club within a mere six months of operations.

IME group is one of the most prestigious groups in Nepal and is involved in a broad spectrum of businesses like Automobiles, Banking, Remittance, Trading, IT, Communications, Technology, Energy, Tourism, Hospitality, Hotels, Insurance, Logistics, Retail, Infotainment etc.

IME Electric is one of the companies within IME group that started operations of Motul lubricants in December 2023 and garnered international acclaim for its outstanding performance.

Within 6 months of the start of sales and distribution of Motul Lubricants in Nepal, IME Electric Pvt. Ltd has been successfully included in the 'Motul India Elite Club'.

IME Electric, the official distributor of Motul lubricants for Nepal, started the sale and distribution of Motul lubricants in Nepal from last December 2023.

According to the company, IME Electric has received international recognition after being able to capture the best market share in a short period of time.

Motul is a French company that has established the identity of 'experts in synthetic lubricants' worldwide, which has acquired expertise in the production and marketing of performance products.

For more than 150 years, Motul has been synonymous with quality, innovation and racing.

Motul is an expert in providing high performance lubricants for commercial vehicles, cars, motorcycles, three wheelers, tractors and industrial sectors.

Top performing distributors from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated in the Elite Club Conference recently organized by Motul India in Prague, Czech Republic.

On that occasion, IME Electric was involved with other participants in the prestigious elite club of Motul India due to significant achievements in the Nepali market.

The conference was organized to give recognition to distributors and dealers for increasing sales significantly. The recognition has confirmed the rapid development of IME Electric and its impact on the lubricant market in Nepal.

Hemant Puranik, CEO of IME Motors and IME Electric, expressed his happiness at being included in the prestigious elite club of Motul India.

He also thanked Motul's strategic partnership and customer satisfaction for the fact that IME Electric is accelerating the process of becoming a market leader in the Nepali lubricant market.

Motul India CEO Nagendra Pai congratulated the IME Electric team for being included in the elite club with a significant achievement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers
Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe
Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar
Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families
Jul 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province
Jul 12, 2024

More on Economy

IMF's Approval Of the ECF For Nepal Is A welcome Development: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
NIBL Equity Partners to invest in Jagadamba Spinning Mills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honored with Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
FNCCI President Again By Direct Election, Chandra Dhakal Fulfill The Promise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Bangladesh Power Development Board Invited NEA To Enter Into Agreement For Purchase And Sale 40 MW Of Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
NEPAL ELECTRICITY MIX: Solar Power Is The Choice By Keshab Poudel Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide By Agencies Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75