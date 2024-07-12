IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'

IME Electric Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor of Motul Lubricants in Nepal, has been included in the Motul India – Elite Club within a mere six months of operations.

IME group is one of the most prestigious groups in Nepal and is involved in a broad spectrum of businesses like Automobiles, Banking, Remittance, Trading, IT, Communications, Technology, Energy, Tourism, Hospitality, Hotels, Insurance, Logistics, Retail, Infotainment etc.

IME Electric is one of the companies within IME group that started operations of Motul lubricants in December 2023 and garnered international acclaim for its outstanding performance.

Within 6 months of the start of sales and distribution of Motul Lubricants in Nepal, IME Electric Pvt. Ltd has been successfully included in the 'Motul India Elite Club'.

IME Electric, the official distributor of Motul lubricants for Nepal, started the sale and distribution of Motul lubricants in Nepal from last December 2023.

According to the company, IME Electric has received international recognition after being able to capture the best market share in a short period of time.

Motul is a French company that has established the identity of 'experts in synthetic lubricants' worldwide, which has acquired expertise in the production and marketing of performance products.

For more than 150 years, Motul has been synonymous with quality, innovation and racing.

Motul is an expert in providing high performance lubricants for commercial vehicles, cars, motorcycles, three wheelers, tractors and industrial sectors.

Top performing distributors from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated in the Elite Club Conference recently organized by Motul India in Prague, Czech Republic.

On that occasion, IME Electric was involved with other participants in the prestigious elite club of Motul India due to significant achievements in the Nepali market.

The conference was organized to give recognition to distributors and dealers for increasing sales significantly. The recognition has confirmed the rapid development of IME Electric and its impact on the lubricant market in Nepal.

Hemant Puranik, CEO of IME Motors and IME Electric, expressed his happiness at being included in the prestigious elite club of Motul India.

He also thanked Motul's strategic partnership and customer satisfaction for the fact that IME Electric is accelerating the process of becoming a market leader in the Nepali lubricant market.

Motul India CEO Nagendra Pai congratulated the IME Electric team for being included in the elite club with a significant achievement.