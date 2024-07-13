Nepali Embassy In Muscat Organized A Labor Awareness And Literature Program

Nepali Embassy In Muscat Organized A Labor Awareness And Literature Program

July 13, 2024, 9:39 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal, Muscat organized Labour Awareness and Literature Program in collaboration with NRN Social Club Oman and International Nepali Literature Society Oman at Nepal House on 12 July 2024 on the occasion of 211th Bhanu Jayanti,

The main motto of the event was to disseminate information related to Labour awareness through the means of Literary presentations and to promote Nepali language, literature and cultureas a part of celebration of the Bhanu Jayanti, the birth anniversary of famous poet Adikabi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya.

IMG_5599.JPG

The program commenced with lighting of traditional Panas lamp by Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate of Oman. During the welcome speech, Ambassador Aryalremembered the famous Adikabi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, the first-ever-poet of Nepal and talked about his contribution towards Nepali Literature.

He highlighted on the importance of Literature in Human life and how the literary works can assist in creating awareness on several matters. Ambassador Aryal outlined opined to conduct this program in a differently next year also in coordination with Nepali organizations.

Group 2 (1).jpeg

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary, made a presentation on various important matters related to Labour Awareness including renewal of Labour permit, newly launched Online Demand Attestation Portal among others.Mr. Bikal Jha, Mr. Krishna Bhusal Pyasi and other members of Nepali Community shared their views on the importance of Labour Awareness and usage of Literature to understand life and livelihood far away from homeland. 21 participants recited poems, sang songs and ghazals and presented their literary works during the Program.

The Program was conducted jointly by Bishesh Kumar Sah and Tolakanta Bhattarai.Volunteers from several Oman based Nepali organizations assisted to conduct the Program.

