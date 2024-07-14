Nepal Should Take Advantage Of IT Sector: Chandra Prasad Dhakal

July 14, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the information technology (IT) sector carries immense potential for the country's economic development and the industrial development should be carried out to take benefit from the IT sector.

At the international ICT discussion on "Positioning Nepal as a Global IT Hub" on Saturday in Kathmandu, Dhakal expressed his views that Nepal has made rapid development in the IT sector in recent years like other countries in world.

Dhakal viewed that Nepal should take advantage of the development and expansion of the IT industry and service exports.

He argued that Nepal's youth population was embracing the IC course and running IT-driven enterprises in the country.

The FNCCI President said that there are as high as 500 IT companies in Nepal and more such companies would be established if the state adopted IT friendly policy and ensured a conducive environment for investment.

