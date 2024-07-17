FNCCI Delegation Meets PM Oli, Urges For Private Sector Friendly Policy

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government will adopt policies to boost the morale of the private sector and encourage investment.

In a meeting on Tuesday with the office-bearers of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Prime Minister Oli stated that the development of the country is not possible without the promotion and expansion of the private sector and made it clear that the new government will adopt a policy to facilitate and encourage entrepreneurs.

According to a press statement issued by the FNCCI, Prime Minister Oli expressed the commitment to take special initiatives for the advancement of the private sector as it is essential to improve the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the delegation led by FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal aid that it was necessary for the regulatory bodies related to business and enterprises to coordinate with each other and encourage investment.

The delegation was of the view that an Economic Reforms Commission or any other mechanism involving the private sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister was needed to improve the economy.