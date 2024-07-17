FNCCI Delegation Meets PM Oli, Urges For Private Sector Friendly Policy

FNCCI Delegation Meets PM Oli, Urges For Private Sector Friendly Policy

July 17, 2024, 9:18 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government will adopt policies to boost the morale of the private sector and encourage investment.

In a meeting on Tuesday with the office-bearers of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Prime Minister Oli stated that the development of the country is not possible without the promotion and expansion of the private sector and made it clear that the new government will adopt a policy to facilitate and encourage entrepreneurs.

According to a press statement issued by the FNCCI, Prime Minister Oli expressed the commitment to take special initiatives for the advancement of the private sector as it is essential to improve the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the delegation led by FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal aid that it was necessary for the regulatory bodies related to business and enterprises to coordinate with each other and encourage investment.

The delegation was of the view that an Economic Reforms Commission or any other mechanism involving the private sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister was needed to improve the economy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Arju Deuba Rana
Jul 17, 2024
Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk Paid a Courtesy Call on CoAS General Sharma
Jul 17, 2024
French Embassy Honours Nepali Olympians Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Jul 17, 2024
Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Importance And Significance
Jul 17, 2024
Indian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister Dr Rana
Jul 17, 2024

More on Economy

The Startup Network (Nepal) Celebrates 2nd Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal Should Take Advantage Of IT Sector: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
61% Paddy Plantation Completes In Koshi Province By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
IMF's Approval Of the ECF For Nepal Is A welcome Development: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Arju Deuba Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk Paid a Courtesy Call on CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
French Embassy Honours Nepali Olympians Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Indian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister Dr Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Deadline Passes For Ukrainian Men To Update Info For Military By Agencies Jul 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75