Global IME Ban Has Crossed Five Million Customers

The number of customers of Global IME Bank has exceeded 5 million. In 17 years of its establishment, the bank has reduced its customer base by 5 million.

Established in 2063, the bank has done mergers and acquisitions with 21 different banks and financial institutions. Global IME said through a press release on Thursday that it has succeeded in becoming the largest commercial bank in the country in most of the financial indicators.

Global IME is number one in terms of number of clients as well as capital, branch network and total deposits. Recently, deposits in the bank exceeded 5 billion rupees.

The bank has 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.