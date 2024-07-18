Miss Universe Nepal 2024 welcomes Global IME Bank as its Official Banking Partner

Miss Universe Nepal 2024 has announced Global IME Bank as its official banking partner. The prestigious international beauty pageant Miss Universe has made its debut in Nepal in 2020. Auditions for this year's Miss Universe Nepal 2024 are currently underway, with the grand finale scheduled for the second week of Bhadra.

The organizers of the event, Global Glamor Venture, have reported an impressive turnout, marked by enthusiastic and inclusive participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds. This year’s auditions welcomed a wide array of participants, including married individuals, transgender individuals, Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs), and professionals such as doctors, engineers, pilots, and more. In the initial stage of the application process, 60 individuals have been selected following physical auditions, with 35 candidates advancing to the final training phase is committed to inclusive participation, and welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking on this collaboration, Sangita Puri, National Director of Global Glamor Venture, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Global IME Bank as our Official Banking Partner for Miss Universe Nepal 2024. Their support underscores our commitment to promoting diversity and empowerment through this platform. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it is a union of two entities dedicated to uplifting and empowering the women of Nepal.”

Similarly, Dilip Pokharel. Chief Marketing Officer of Global IME Bank said, "We are proud to support Miss Universe Nepal 2024, a platform that celebrates the empowerment and beauty of womanhood. Global IME Bank is committed to initiatives that drive societal progress and empower women. Through our CSR programs like "Swastha Nari Pahal," a free women's health camp, and "Chhatralai Chhatrabritti," a scholarship for girl students, as well as the "Meri Unilai" fixed deposit product, we aim to enhance women's access to education, health, and financial empowerment. This partnership reflects our dedication to uplifting and celebrating the diverse talents within our community.”

This year's training program features international-level trainers like Alexander Gonzalez, a respected image consultant and pageant choreographer, and Luis Portelis, an experienced pageant analyst.