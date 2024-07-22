⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba

Foreign Minister Dr. Arjzu Rana Deuba said that more than 1200 students have arrived back from Bangladesh till last night.

Foreign Minister Rana Deuba said that all Nepali students in Bangladesh are safe. Foreign minister said that the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka is in regular communication with the local authorities, college administrations, and Nepali students regarding their safety, security, and well-being werites in her X wall.

She said that the Embassy continues to facilitate the travel of those willing to go back to Nepal and advise the rest to stay indoors and exercise caution.

Many Nepali students entered from Kakarvitta border point as well.