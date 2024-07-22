Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba

Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at the Ministry today.
Various matters relating to Nepal-Republic of Korea relations were discussed on the occasion.
