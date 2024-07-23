Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Rana shared the view to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal

July 23, 2024, 9:15 a.m.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Arzu Rana, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singha Durbar.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta handed the copy of the congratulatory letter from Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to Honourable Foreign Minister on inauguration of Minister. Ambassador mentioned that KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, also sent his congratulatory letter to KP Sharma Oli to express his best wishes for the success.

Foreign Minister Rana expressed the appreciation for the congratulations. Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Rana exchanged their views on the various aspects of the bilateral relations, including economic cooperations, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Kikuta pointed out that the year 2026 would be important for both countries as it would be a year for Nepal to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) as well as the 70th anniversary of establishment of Japan-Nepal diplomatic relations.

Foreign Minister Rana and Ambassador Kikuta agreed to further cooperate to strengthen and deepen the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal to celebrate the upcoming commemorable year.

