Saruya Airlines crash update: 18 passengers dead (Passengers List)

18 people on board died when the 9N AME flight of Sourya Air crashed while departing from Kathmandu to Pokhara.More

While the plane was flying, it fell into the ditch on the eastern side of the runway of Tribhuvan International Airport.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dumbar Vick informed that the bodies of 18 people on board the plane were collected while they were scattered around.

He said that preparations are now being made to take the bodies collected to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. According to Superintendent of Police Vick, one of the crew members of the plane was rescued alive.

The plane, which was going to Pokhara with employees and technicians for the repair of Solar Air's ship, met with an accident. Domestic flights are now affected at the airport.

An aircraft of the Saurya Airlines has caught fire while trying to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki informed that the plane met with an accident and that details were awaited.

The plane was to fly to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.

An aircraft of the Saurya Airlines has caught fire while trying to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki informed that the plane met with an accident and that details were awaited.

The plane was to fly to Pokhara from Kathmandu.