Saruya Airlines crash update: 18 passengers dead (Passengers List)

Saruya Airlines crash update: 18 passengers dead

July 24, 2024, 1:08 p.m.

18 people on board died when the 9N AME flight of Sourya Air crashed while departing from Kathmandu to Pokhara.More

While the plane was flying, it fell into the ditch on the eastern side of the runway of Tribhuvan International Airport.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dumbar Vick informed that the bodies of 18 people on board the plane were collected while they were scattered around.

list-658x1024.jpg

He said that preparations are now being made to take the bodies collected to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. According to Superintendent of Police Vick, one of the crew members of the plane was rescued alive.

The plane, which was going to Pokhara with employees and technicians for the repair of Solar Air's ship, met with an accident. Domestic flights are now affected at the airport.

An aircraft of the Saurya Airlines has caught fire while trying to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki informed that the plane met with an accident and that details were awaited.

The plane was to fly to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.

An aircraft of the Saurya Airlines has caught fire while trying to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki informed that the plane met with an accident and that details were awaited.

The plane was to fly to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

sarya4.jpg

sarya4.jpg

Sarya9.jpg

Sarya88.jpg

saurya 5.jpg

Sarya 77.jpg

saurya 5.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chandra Dhakal Elected HCCN Dean, Economic Diplomacy First Priority
Jul 24, 2024
NIMB Ace Capital appointed as Sales and Issue Manager for IPO issuance of Shree Sasha Engineering Hydropower Limited
Jul 24, 2024
Poll Shows Harris, Trump Neck And Neck In Presidential Race
Jul 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places of Karnali Province
Jul 24, 2024
KOICA Takes Comprehensive Approach to Reintegration and Employment Life Cycle of Returnee Migrants in Nepal
Jul 23, 2024

More on National

KOICA Takes Comprehensive Approach to Reintegration and Employment Life Cycle of Returnee Migrants in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 39 minutes ago
Ambassador of Switzerland Dr. Danielle Meuwly Monteleone Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 49 minutes ago
Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Rana shared the view to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador Calls On Home Minister Lekhak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Ministry Is Working to Bring All Nepali Students Safely From Bangladesh: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal Elected HCCN Dean, Economic Diplomacy First Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2024
NIMB Ace Capital appointed as Sales and Issue Manager for IPO issuance of Shree Sasha Engineering Hydropower Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2024
85 % Paddy Plantation Completes Nationwide By Agencies Jul 24, 2024
Kamala Harris Hits Presidential Campaign Trail By Agencies Jul 24, 2024
Poll Shows Harris, Trump Neck And Neck In Presidential Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75